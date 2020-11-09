Kakinada: SHGs make attractive bamboo candle sets in Agency

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy and ITDA Project Officer CV Praveen Aditya launched five value added bamboo candles made by a self-help group women from Van Dhan Vikas Kendras of Rampachodavarm mandal in East Godavari district on Sunday to mark Diwali season.

The Collector said that artificial material which may be used during Diwali would adversely affect the health of the people. On Diwali occasion, people may utilise bamboo products that are highly beneficial and don't cause noxious effects on the health. Moreover, the bamboo products would boost the economy of the tribal people.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has extend financial aid under the Prime Minister Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY) scheme apart from providing tribal people training in value addition to the minor forest produce with an assurance of marketing the final products.

There are 61 VDVK centres in the Agency and 300 tribal members covering five villages like Nurupudi, Ramanavalasa, Sunnampadu, Devarapalli and Turruru. They made bamboo candle stands for Diwali.

A wide variety of candle stands meeting the requirements for the occasion are being manufactured by the VanDhan centres. Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that these bamboo products would boost economy and provide livelihood to the tribal men and women.