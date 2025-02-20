Kalyana Venkateswara rides Chinna Sesha vahanam

Tirupati : Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy took out a celestial ride on Chinna Sesha Vahanam on the second day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam at Srinivasa Mangapuram on Wednesday.

Considered as incarnation of serpent king Vasuki, Chinna Sesha Vahanam appears with five hoods carrying Sri Kalyana Venkateswara.

Special grade deputy EO Varalakshmi and other temple, religious staff, devotees, devotional dance troupes were present.