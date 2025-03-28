Live
Kanda Pilakalu poetry collection released
Highlights
Vijayawada: ‘Kanda Pilakalu,’ a poetry collection by Koneru Kalpana was released on Wednesday evening at the Vijayawada Book Festival Society Hall. The book features 108 poems written in the intricate ‘Kanda Chandassu’ meter, each corresponding to a Telugu year name from ‘Prabhava’ to ‘Akshaya’.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gumma Sambasiva Rao highlighted the complexity of composing in this meter and praised the accessible language of the poems, recommending the book to literature enthusiasts.
During the event, author Koneru Kalpana presented the book to chief guest MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad. The meeting was presided over by Golla Narayanarao.
