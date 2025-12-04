Karthika Deepotsavam held Sri Kapileswara temple

Tirupathi: The auspicious Karthika Deepotsavam was celebrated with religious grandeur at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Wednesday evening on the advent Krithika star.

In the evening, Deeparadhana was performed in the sanctum sanctorum, and the deepam was placed on the Gopuram of the Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple, Sri Kamakshi Amma temple, and the flagpole.

On this occasion, impressive Siva Lingam and pillar-shaped lamps were lit in the Unjal Mandapam.

After that, the Jwala Toranam(series of ghee lamps in the shape of an arch) was lit.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, temple deputy EO Nagaratna, temple superintendent Chandrasekhar, officials and priests besides devotees participated in this programmes.