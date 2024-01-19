Live
- Kids approved crunch
- Supreme Court to hear YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition in DA case in a while
- ‘Piku’ star Swaroopa Ghosh shines in Indo-British Drama ‘A Game of Two Halves’
- AWS to invest over $15 bn in Japan to expand data centres
- Krishna Geeti: A spectacular Kuchipudi performance
- IMD issues red alert for north India, cold day & dense fog to continue for next five days
- Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court dismisses convicts’ pleas seeking more time to surrender
- Deve Gowda to attend ‘Prana Pratishtha’ event with family
- Students build replica of Ram temple with diyas
- 88% Indian professionals considering new jobs in 2024
Just In
Kasturba Gandhi Degree College accredited with A+ grade
Highlights
Kasturba Gandhi Degree & PG College for Women, Marredpally has been accredited with an A+ grade on 17th January 2024 in it’s 4th cycle of NAAC...
Kasturba Gandhi Degree & PG College for Women, Marredpally has been accredited with an A+ grade on 17th January 2024 in it’s 4th cycle of NAAC accreditation.
The institution was led by the Principal In-charge, IQAC Chairperson Dr Rajshree R, IQAC Coordinator Ms G Sunanda, IQAC team, senior faculty members Professor Neela Kameshwari- Director MBA, Major Jayasudha – NCC Officer and Ms Mangavani – Academic Coordinator.
The management which also rendered it’s ardent support constituted of Chairman Mr G R Ashok, Secretary Mohd. Faheemuddin , Treasurer Dr Shailaja Raj and Joint Secretary Mr Suresh Kumar, Teaching, Non- teaching staff and students.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS