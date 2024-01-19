Kasturba Gandhi Degree College accredited with A+ grade

Kasturba Gandhi Degree & PG College for Women, Marredpally has been accredited with an A+ grade on 17th January 2024 in it’s 4th cycle of NAAC accreditation.

The institution was led by the Principal In-charge, IQAC Chairperson Dr Rajshree R, IQAC Coordinator Ms G Sunanda, IQAC team, senior faculty members Professor Neela Kameshwari- Director MBA, Major Jayasudha – NCC Officer and Ms Mangavani – Academic Coordinator.

The management which also rendered it’s ardent support constituted of Chairman Mr G R Ashok, Secretary Mohd. Faheemuddin , Treasurer Dr Shailaja Raj and Joint Secretary Mr Suresh Kumar, Teaching, Non- teaching staff and students.