KBC ZPHS students shine at Sepak Takraw tourney

Vijayawada: Students of Koneru Basavaiah Chowdary Zilla Parishad High School (KBC ZPH) for Boys, Patamata here achieved remarkable success in the Sub-Junior and Junior Boys’ and Girls’ Inter-District Sepak Takraw Tournament held recently at the Municipal Indoor Stadium, Chirala. The teams from Krishna district, which included several players from KBC ZPH School, bagged gold medals in both categories.

Their outstanding performance earned 12 students’ selection to represent Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming Sub-Junior and Junior National Sepak Takraw Championships.

In the Sub-Junior Girls’ category, V Kavya, K Lavanya, Md Rehunam, R Amritha, and Md Karishma were selected for the AP team. P Hari Priya, B Uma Devi, and T Kamini Devi were chosen for the Junior Girls’ team, while Md Jakeer and K Karmic made it to the AP Sub-Junior Boys’ team. K Kushal and Y Subhash were picked for the Junior Boys’ team.

To honour their achievement, the School Development Committee President and former MLA Yalamanchili Ravi felicitated the players at a special ceremony held on Thursday. He lauded Physical Education Teacher Simhadri Ramesh for his dedicated coaching.

School Management Committee Chairperson Md Faijunnisa, Committee Member Koneru Rajesh, Headmaster VVN Satyanarayana, and other staff members congratulated the students.