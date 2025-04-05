Kerala all set to initiate natural farming in 64 plots

Guntur: A delegation comprising senior officials and progressive farmers from the Government of Kerala concluded its multi-district visit to Andhra Pradesh with a closing session held at Rythu Sadhikara Samstha office in Guntur on Friday. The visit was aimed at understanding the science, implementation, and field-level impact of natural farming practices adopted in AP.

T Vijay Kumar, Executive Vice-chairman of RySS, Dr Sriram Venkittaramana, Director of Agriculture of Kerala, other key officials, farmers from Kerala and senior staff of RySS were present.

Vijay Kumar highlighted the vital role of women in training programmes and shared how even Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu personally attended a farmer training session and appreciated the movement.

Dr Sriram Venkittaraman appreciated the efforts of RySS and recalled that the Agriculture Minister of Kerala had shown keen interest in launching the natural farming initiative in 64 plots across the state of Kerala in the near future.

N Balu Naik, AP Deputy Director of Agriculture emphasised the department’s proactive measures. Additional Director of Horticulture Dr CB Harinatha Reddy emphasized that natural farming is the need of the hour. The transition to natural farming methods will enhance the quality of produce, promote environmental protection, and ensure better public health outcomes.

The Kerala government officials, farmers, and RySS senior staff exchanged valuable insights and experiences. The session marked a significant step in fostering inter-state collaboration and promoting sustainable natural farming that are both farmer centric and ecologically sound.