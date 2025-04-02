Kerala minister, farmers to visit natural farming fields from today

Vijayawada: An official team and natural farming practitioners from the Kerala government is going to tour in Andhra Pradesh for three days from Wednesday. The team will visit various natural farming fields and models being implemented by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) under APCNF (Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming) programme in both Eluru and Guntur districts.

RySS in a statement here on Tuesday stated that the natural farming practitioners of Kerala will come and visit the fields in Eluru district on Wednesday and also interact with the local natural farming farmers. On Thursday, Kerala minister for agriculture P Prasad along with the director, additional director of Agriculture and some other key officials is going to visit the natural farming fields in NTR District.

The Kerala team as part of their visit would also interact with the local natural farming practitioners and women self-help groups, observe the comparison between chemical and natural farming fields, maintain Bio input shops and others.

The Kerala minister and other officials along with Kerala natural farming practitioners will attend the debriefing meeting to be held on Friday with T Vijay Kumar, executive vice-chairman at the office of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha located in Gorantla followed by interaction with science, health and nutrition team.