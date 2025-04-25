Key arrest made in Madanapalle file burning case

Tirupati: In a major development in the Madanapalle sub-collectorate file burning case, police on Thursday arrested Madhav Reddy, a key suspect believed to be closely associated with former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. The arrest was made in Madanapalle, marking a significant step forward in the ongoing investigation into a massive land scam.

The case dates back to July 21, 2024, when a suspicious fire broke out at the sub-collector’s office in Madanapalle, destroying approximately 2,440 critical revenue files. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) confirmed the blaze was an act of arson, orchestrated to eliminate evidence related to large-scale illegal land transactions.

Investigators had earlier arrested senior assistant Gautam Teja, who was subsequently suspended by the government. The inquiry also led to the suspension of two Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), Murali and Hariprasad. During Murali’s tenure, more than 79,000 acres of assigned lands were allegedly removed from 22A records and regularised through unlawful means.

Tukaram, a retired teacher and former personal assistant to Peddireddy, has also emerged as a key figure in the case.

He is currently believed to be in the United States and is under scrutiny for his alleged role in coordinating land deals. CID sources have uncovered extensive communication between Tukaram and Madhav Reddy regarding these transactions.

Despite the mounting evidence and arrests, former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has denied any involvement, claiming the case is being used to target him for political reasons.

The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover the full scope of the conspiracy and bring all those responsible to justice.