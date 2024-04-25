Live
- Congress tied hands of our soldiers, we gave them full freedom to retaliate: PM Modi
- Big B on being honoured with Mangeshkar Award: ‘Abhaar aur mera param saubhagya’
- Fashion Entrepreneur Fund opens up for pre registrations
- ICEA shares blueprint for India to become a global leader in chip value chain
- Meera Deosthale describes marriage as a ‘beautiful union yet huge responsibility’
- 1 in 4 Indians came across political content that turned out to be deepfake: Report
- Summer diet tips for mom-to-be to stay hydrated and healthy
- Rajender Rao Congress candidate for Karimnagar
- How stress can affect you
- Empowering individuals with knowledge about disease
Just In
Key leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party meet with TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu
Highlights
Industry professionals caution against rising travel costs, economic uncertainties and travel disruptions
Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Joint Secretary Shiv Prakash, and State General Secretary (Organization) Madhukar met TDP National President and Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli.
