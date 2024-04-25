  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Key leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party meet with TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Key leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party meet with TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu
x
Highlights

Industry professionals caution against rising travel costs, economic uncertainties and travel disruptions

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Joint Secretary Shiv Prakash, and State General Secretary (Organization) Madhukar met TDP National President and Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X