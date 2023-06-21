  • Menu
Kidnappers tortured my family: Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana

Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana
Highlights

Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana said that he did not know that their family members had been kidnapped until the police told him.

Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana said that he did not know that their family members had been kidnapped until the police told him. Addressing to media on Wednesday, the MP said that the unknown persons broke into their house on June 12 in the wee hours and kidnapped his son and wife along with auditor GV.

The MP said that the kidnappers brutally tortured their family members and extorted the money. He also said that the kidnappers have conducted the recce for three days before the kidnap.

State that the police had informed him that a person named Hemant has been taken into custody, MVV Satyanarayana said that he had no connection with Hemant.

Reacting to the allegations that law and order were not there in Visakhapatnam, the MP said denied the allegations and stated that police cracked the case within hours. "Naturally, small incidents happen anywhere," MVV asserted.

