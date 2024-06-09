Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu -Youngest minister in union cabinet

SRIKAKULAM: TDP led alliance Srikakulam MP, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu sets another record as youngest minister in the union cabinet. He already sets two records by winning as third time MP consecutively and also with 3,27,327 votes majority. Both the achievements are records regarding hat trick winning and that too with huge votes majority. Now the age of MP is 37 years as he born on 18-12-1987. He is only son of former central minister and TDP senior leader late Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu. He studied engineering and MBA in USA and started his career in Singapore and forced to returned to India after sad demise of his father in an accident in 2012. He contested as MP on TDP ticket at the age of 27 years and won with 1,27, 572 votes majority in 2014 elections by defeating his rival YSRCP candidate Reddy Shanthi.



As an MP Rammohan Naidu served people a lot in Srikakulam and other parts of the state as he is having good relations with all the union ministers and carried the issues into their notices frequently regarding fishermen woes, migrated workers, railway and national high way related issues. Apart from his dedicated services Rammohan Naidu rendered his services and gained knowledge on parliamentary and central government affairs as a member of parliamentary standi committee on agricultural, animal husbandry and food processing and also served as a member of standing committee on railways and home affairs. He had worked as a member of consultative committee on tourism and culture and for committee on welfare of OBCs etc. for his renowned services Rammohan Naidu was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award in 2020. In the year 1996 his father Yerrannaidu was sets record as he was youngest minister in the union cabinet at the age of 43 years now father’s record broke by his son Rammohan Naidu by elevating as union minister at the age of 37 years.



