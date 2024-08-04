Know your MLA: Consistent fight against YSRCP helps Julakanti win Macherla

Narsaraopet : Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, also known as Brahma Reddy, was elected to the Assembly from Macherla for the first time in the 2024 elections. He has a political legacy as his father, Julakanti Nagireddy was elected to the Assembly as an independent candidate in 1972 and his mother Julakanti Durgamba served as an MLA on a TDP ticket in 1999.

The family has been active in politics for six decades in the erstwhile Guntur district. Nagireddy also served as Veldurthi grama sarpanch and Brahma Reddy inherited his leadership qualities from his parents which prompted his own entry into politics.

After the 2019 Assembly elections, the TDP high command appointed Brahma Reddy as the in-charge of the Macherla constituency. He organised several programmes opposing the policies of the YSRCP government, thereby strengthening the party presence in the constituency. He also highlighted the faction politics of the YSRCP, which contributed to his election as MLA.

Brahma Reddy is always accessible to the people and party activists in his constituency. He regularly interacts with residents, takes their feedback and works to address local issues. Despite his efforts, including those aimed at securing a berth in the state Cabinet by defeating four time MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, he was not successful in achieving this position.