Konaseema sound flood alert

Amalapuram( Dr. BR. Ambedkar Konaseema District): Dr. BR. Ambedkar Konaseema District official machinery is alerted regarding the impending threat of floods in low-lying areas as incessant rains lashes several parts of the district since last few days. There is a posing great threat to Konaseema district the river Godavari receives heavy inflows from upper reaches up to 18.70 lakh cusecs of water discharged to lower reaches from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage(SACB barrage) at Dowleswaram, Rajamahendravaram.

The Water source department issued a third warning in view of the crossing of the water level touching 17.75 ft being a dangerous mark on Friday at 9.40 am. Owing to the heavy inflow of flood water from SACB , Dowleswaram barrage, many of the temples in the district are also not spared by the furious flood waters. The farmers are expressing anguish and concern regarding the surging flood water in case a third warning is issued. The district administration is taking necessary steps to protect people from any calamity in case a third warning is issued.



District Collector Himanshu Shukla told " The Hans India '' that Irrigation officials of East Godavari district had issued a third warning at SACB , Dowleswaram, Rajamahendravaram on Friday. He stated that 39 villages are already submerged in flood waters. Collector stated that while discharging 22. 76 lakhs cusecs of water from SACB , Dowleswaram and some more villages are likely to be submerged. He advised the people living in low lying areas to move to safer places such as rehabilitation centers provided by the government. He asked the people to cooperate with the government to prevent any loss of human lives. He said that no death has been recorded despite heavy floods. He said that c Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is arriving shortly to make an aerial survey for studying the situation in flood affected areas in Godavari region.

Konaseema District Superintendent Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy stated that the raising of the flood water is likely to affect many more villages in the district and people are advised to evacuate their places and move towards safer places or rehabilitation centers provided by the government. He strongly stated that 37 villages are likely to submerge and those people should quickly and immediately evacuate and move to rehabilitation centers. He said that revenue and police officials are working hard to evacuate people from the submerged areas and send them to rehabilitation centers.