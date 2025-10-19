Kondapalli pitches AP as destination for manufacturing, entrepreneurship

Vijayawada: Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI relations Kondapalli Srinivas held a series of meetings in Frankfurt to strengthen industrial collaboration, attract investments and promote Andhra Pradesh as a destination for technology-driven manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

On the final day of his official visit to Germany on Friday, he met senior representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Frankfurt, to discuss opportunities for collaboration with India.

The Chamber’s leadership highlighted Germany’s demographic challenges and its openness to skilled workers from abroad, especially from India. Srinivas gave a detailed presentation on Andhra Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem, investor-friendly policies, and infrastructure.

The Chamber expressed interest in forging long-term partnerships, and he invited it to set up a chapter in Vijayawada to facilitate business collaborations and joint ventures.

Later, the minister met officials from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to discuss setting up a Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh focused on Industry 4.0, Smart Manufacturing, Deep Tech, and Sustainable Industrialization. The proposed centre aims to support MSMEs in adopting advanced technologies.

He also interacted with 30 CEOs at Accenture’s Frankfurt campus, where he presented Andhra Pradesh’s policy environment, infrastructure, and opportunities in electronics, green energy, and industrial innovation. The CEOs showed interest in exploring partnerships and investments in the state.

The visit concluded with an interaction with 20 Indo-German entrepreneurs at the Consulate General of India in Frankfurt, where he invited them to participate in the upcoming Partnership Summit 2025 and explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh’s industrial areas.