Krishna Varsity plans two-day social service every month

Machilipatnam: Starting from the next academic year, Krishna University is planning to ensure that students and faculty dedicate two days each month to social service activities, announced Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji.

Addressing a Google Meet organised by Krishna University in collaboration with the Institute of Engineers and the Board for Community Development through Education on the occasion of National Maritime Day, with the theme “Our Ocean, Our Opportunities, Our Rights,” the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the initiative.

As part of an agreement with the Naval Academy, the university will introduce two new courses starting next academic year. He called for students to participate in social service to become responsible citizens.

Speaking at the event, IEI AP Chapter chairman Prof MLS Devakumar said that Andhra Pradesh has a long coastline, and the state government’s plans to utilise this opportunity are a positive development.

Independent Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Chandu Sambasiva Rao stressed the importance of youth acting responsibly towards society and urging educational institutions to design programmes in this direction. The Google Meet coordinated by IEI APSC Honorary Secretary Prof Naresh Babu featured speeches by Indian Navy Commander Adeshi Paul Singh and Dr Ujwal.

Principal of KU Pharmacy College Dr Rambabu, the assistant professors, and students also participated.