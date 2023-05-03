Kurnool: Assistant Registrar held for disproportionate assets

Kurnool: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed disproportionate assets at the house of Assistant Registrar P Sujatha on Tuesday.

Briefing the media here on Tuesday, ACB DSP J Siva Narayana Swamy said they came to know that P Sujatha, who is working as Assistant Registrar at Co-Operative department at Krishna Nagar in Kurnool, is possessing disproportionate assets.

Based on the information, they conducted raids at her residence in Sriram Nagar and her relatives’ houses. The DSP said that Sujatha was first joined in the government service as Junior Inspector on December 9, 1993 and later promoted as Senior Inspector and worked in Atmakur. Sujatha was promoted as Assistant Registrar in 2009.

After getting promotion as Assistant Registrar, she discharged responsibilities in Atmakur and Kurnool and presently she is working at the office of Divisional Cooperative Office in the same capacity.

During the course of searches, the officers have detected several documents pertaining to disproportionate assets owned by the tainted officer, P Sujatha.

The DSP said that one

G+2 house at Sriram Nagar, one G+1 house at Ashok Nagar, one G+1 shop and one more shop at Budwara Peta (all in Kurnool town), 2.5 acres of agriculture land in Sunkesula village, eight house sites worth Rs 23.16 lakh in Kurnool town limits, 40 grams of gold, one four wheeler, one motor bike, electronic gadgets, gold and household articles and cash Rs 8.21 lakh were detected, he informed.

DSP J Siva Narayana Swamy said as per the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused officer is possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1,80,07,000.

The accused officer was arrested and she would be produced before the special judge for trail. The investigation is underway, added the ACB DSP.