Kurnool: Baby's head severed during delivery

Kurnool: In a bizarre incident at the Nandyal Government Hospital in the district, the head of a prematurely delivered baby was left inside the mother's womb after it was severed from the body during a botched-up procedure by the doctors.



Nandyal hospital superintendent, Vijaya Kumar, told The Hans India that the baby was premature with 26 weeks and was lifeless in the womb. This was informed to the family members of the patient, Srilakshmi, and upon having their consent, rest of the formalities had been carried by Dr Anuradha.

He further said that due to insufficient placenta in the foetus, the baby could not come out easily. With great difficulty most of the baby's body was taken out but unfortunately the head part was stuck. She was immediately referred to Kurnool Government General Hospital for better treatment, added the superintendent.

According to reports, the incident, which sent shock waves locally, happened on April 21, Tuesday. Srilakshmi, the wife of Yesuraju, who is a native of Alganuru village in Miduthuru mandal of Nandyal, had earlier lost a baby within six months into her pregnancy. She became pregnant for the second time and was into seventh month of her pregnancy. On Tuesday morning, she began experiencing labour pains and was immediately rushed to the government hospital at Gadivemula.

Even as she lost her amniotic fluid, the legs of the foetus had already out, prompting the doctors there to immediately shift her to the Nandyal Government Hospital. During the process of delivering the baby, the head of the premature baby got severed and remained stuck in the womb.

Sensing the danger the doctors then referred Srilakshmi to the Kurnool Government Hospital claiming that her condition had turned critical.

But the horrific episode received its biggest twist when the doctors at the Kurnool Government Hospital declared that the baby had actually died three to four days ago and her body had since got decayed in the womb. Due to the decay, the body was severed during the procedure.

But the woman's family members raised a hue and cry claiming that that the condition of the foetus was fine till they came to the hospital and blamed the negligence of the doctors for the tragic turn of events.