Kurnool: Collector Veera Pandiyan pays tributes to army jawan

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan On Thursday visited Banaganapalle and paid homage to an army jawan, who died while discharging duties in Punjab state. The deceased has been identified Dalal Shafi, 30, a resident of Banaganapalle.

Dalal Shafi was discharging responsibilities at Naik in Unit 27 Madras Indian Army, Pahazalik, Punjab. For some time, Dalal Shafi was suffering with bone cancer and he was being treated at a hospital in Delhi.

Shafi breathed his last on Tuesday in the hospital and his body was brought to Banaganapalle on Wednesday evening. The collector on learning about the arrival of Shafi's body, rushed to Banaganapalle and paid tributes. Later he spoke to the family members of the deceased and consoled them.

Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Nandyal Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari also accompanied the collector and paid tributes. Later in the evening, the final rites of army jawan were conducted according to the formalities.

The residents and relatives including the officials have participated in large numbers.