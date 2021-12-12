Kurnool: Dead dog gives birth to two puppies

Kurnool: In a rare and unnatural incident, a dead dog gave birth to two puppies at Pasurapadu village in Gospadu mandal of Nandyal division. Though the incident took place on Friday, it has come to light on Saturday and the news has gone viral on social media also.

According to information, five days back, a female dog died in Pasurapadu village. The residents have dumped the body of dog on the outskirts of village. However, none of the residents were aware of its pregnancy. On Friday, a farmer Bola Shankar Goud while going to his farm, noticed two puppies beside the dead dog.

Greatly moved with the incident, he took the two puppies with him. Speaking to the media, Bola Shankar Goud stated that the female dog was pregnant when it is died. The residents before throwing the body of dog at the village outskirts have dragged it all the way along. While dragging some movement would have taken place in the female dog's stomach as a result of which it might have delivered puppies despite it being dead, stated Shankar Goud.

Speaking to The Hans India, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Dr P Ramanaiah said there was no possibility to give birth after a creature is dead. But he said it is a one of the rarest of rare incident. "Never heard of such an incident where a dog gave birth to two puppies though it is dead. One thing must have happened. Some movements would have taken place in the dog's stomach while it is being dragged. Due to the movements, the puppies would have come out despite the dog is dead," stated Dr P Ramanaiah.