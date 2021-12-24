Kurnool: Dispose of grievances speedily, Collector to secretariat staff

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has called upon the secretariat staff to dispose of grievances speedily by suggesting apt solutions.

He made a surprise visit to Masapeta Secretariat in Midthur mandal on Thursday. After inspecting the Masapeta Secretariat, the collector checked the attendance register, movement register, welfare schemes calendar and the posters of government schemes.

Later, speaking to the staff, the collector said the staff should be available to people, who come to the office with various problems. The staff should dispose of the grievances by suggesting apt solutions, he said and enquired about the village population and male and female ratio. This information should be available in the office, stated the collector. The collector also enquired about the number of persons who have attained the age of 18 years. As part of vaccination drive, he also enquired about the number of people taken first and second dose and people waiting for second dose.

He instructed the ANMs to complete cent percent vaccination of the second dose. He also enquired about the number of services received and solved at the secretariat. The collector also asked about the list of Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Scheme beneficiaries and how many of them have taken loan. The staff should give a wide publicity among the people so that they can utilise the benefits of scheme. The staff should ensure that the benefits of government welfare schemes reach the targeted beneficiaries.

The secretariat staff has to play key role in all activities, stated the collector. Midthur ZPTC member Yugandhar Reddy, tahsildar Sirajuddin, MPDO and others were present.