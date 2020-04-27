Kurnool: Left parties demand 10,000 aid to those who lost work

Kurnool: The members of all opposition parties demanded the state government to save Kurnool district from the dreaded corona virus. Members of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party also attended the meeting hosted by Left parties on Sunday.

Leading from the front, the former legislator and CPM central committee member, MA Gaffoor, alleged that state government has neglected Kurnool district. He demanded the government to conduct medical tests on every person residing in red zone areas to curb the spread of virus. He further alleged that officials are not serious about setting up virology lab which is delaying results.

Communist Party of India (CPI) district secretary, SN Rasool demanded the government to extend essential commodities at the door-step of residents in Red Zones. Essential commodities including medicines and groceries need to be supplied free of cost like in Kerala, he added. He also demanded financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to every person who has lost employment due to lock down.

CPM district secretary, K Prabhakar Reddy said medical shops and ATM need to be kept open at red zones and permission has to given for transportation of essential commodities. BSP district convenor, Karunakar, Samajwadi Party leader, Sandu Seshu Yadav and others participated and addressed the occasion.