Kurnool: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav asks officials to complete ghat works by Nov 15

Kurnool: Minister for Irrigation and district in-charge minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav has directed the officials concerned to complete the all works related to Tungabhadra Pushkaralu before November 15.

He accompanied with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Collector G Veera Pandiyan and MLAs of Kurnool, Kodumur and Panyam, MA Hafeez Khan, Dr J Sudhakar and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli addressed a meeting with the officials concerned at Sunaina Auditorium on Friday.

Addressing media, Anil Kumar Yadav said the 12-day Tungabhadra Pushkaralu will start from November 20. He said the devotees visiting on the holy event should not suffer with any facility and they should strictly follow Covid norms.

He said the officials should not compromise on quality in the construction of ghats and laying of approach roads. The officials of the engineering department have to take the responsibility to complete the works at the given point of time, said Anil Kumar Yadav.

The in-charge minister also asked the officials to give wide publicity to the event through all kinds of media. The officials should ensure that no untoward incidents took place during the 12-day utsavams. The officials should make the event a grand success by coordinating with each other, Anil Kumar added.

Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that though the state was facing financial crisis, the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has accorded permission for Tungabhadra Pushkaralu. Till date around Rs 230 crore have been sanctioned for various works, he said.

District collector G Veera Pandiyan said tickets will be issued electronic system that is being followed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. Around 21 pushkar ghats have been identified across the district, he said and added the works pertaining to ghats, sanitation, toilets, clock rooms, parking lots and clothes changing rooms have been awarded to Panchayat Raj and Roads and Building departments.

He said 17 committees were constituted to monitor the ongoing works. All works are ordered to complete before November 15, stated the collector.

Earlier the in-charge minister accompanied with finance minister, MLAs of Kurnool, Kodumur, Panyam, MA Hafeez Khan, Dr J Sudhakar, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, collector and SP and other officials visited Mamidalapadu, Panchalingala and riverbank villages and inspected the pushkar ghats.