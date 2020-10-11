Kurnool: Tension grips after man attempts to strangle himself with shawl

Kurnool: Tense situation prevailed when an activist allegedly tried to commit suicide by strangling himself with a shawal at a relay hunger strike organised in Kodumur on Saturday.

With the demand to resolve drinking water problems of the residents of Kodumur constituency, the leaders of CPM, CPI, TDP and Taagu Neeti Sadana Committee have staged a protest in Kodumur. Addressing the gathering, the speakers said the residents of Kodumur and the adjacent villages were suffering acute with drinking water problem.

Though the government aware of dire situation, it least bothered to resolve the problem, they said. Kodumur MLA Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar, speaking on the occasion, has assured to resolve the problem after taking it to the notice of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The leaders demanded the government to construct a summer storage tank so that water could be stored and used in times of urgency. They also urged a direct pipeline from Gajula Dinna Project (GDP) to Kodumur. If these two are done, then the people of Kodumur and the adjacent villagers would never face drinking water problem.

While the protest was going on, the police reached the spot and ordered the agitators to vacate the premises. The cops said permission was necessary to stage any kind of protest without which it would not be permissible. The activists without paying heed to the orders were continuing with their protest. The police plunged into action and took several of them into custody.

When the police tried to lift forcibly one Gaffoor, the mandal convener of CPM, he warned the cops of serious consequences and tried to commit suicide by strangling himself with a shawl. However, the alert police foiled his attempt and shifted him to the police station. After detaining for some time, they were released by the cops.