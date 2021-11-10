Kurnool: Waive VAT on petrol & diesel, demands TDP

Kurnool: Demanding that the State government waive VAT on petrol and diesel, the activists and leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) took out bike rallies and staged protests across the district on Tuesday.

Party's Kurnool parliamentary president Somisetty Venkateswarlu addressing the protest staged at Budwarpeta petrol bunk pointed out that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier while in opposition had said that he would completely waive off VAT after his party come to power. But he had failed to keep his promise during the last two-and-half years.

With the assurance to waive off VAT on petrol and diesel, Jagan had sought votes from the people and came to power, Venkateswarlu said.

Stating that the Central government has recently reduced the price of petrol and diesel, he criticised the State government for not initiating any measures to bring down fuel prices in AP. With the decrease in oil prices by the Central government, 23 States have also brought down the prices giving much needed relief to the people, the TDP leader pointed out.

During the last two-and-half years, the State government imposed a tax burden of Rs 28,000 crore on common people. He warned that the TDP will intensify its protest until the government reduces the price of petrol and diesel.

The TDP activists also staged a protest and took out rally at Mantralayam. Party leader Diwakar Reddy expressed concern over the steep rise in prices of essential commodities in the State. He also lambasted the Jagan's government for imposing tax on waste. Similar protests were held by TDP activists at Pathikonda, Nandyal, Dhone, Yemmignaur and Adoni.