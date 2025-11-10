Kuruba community under attack: YSRCP

Guntur: YSRCP spokesperson and former MP Gorantla Madhav expressed anger against minister Nara Lokesh, stating that Telugu Desam Party leaders were brutally attacking members of the Kuruba community after the coalition government came to power.

He said it was unacceptable for Lokesh to garland the statue of Sri Bhaktha Kanakadasu while Kuruba families were living in fear and facing continuous attacks. Speaking to media at the YSRCP central office on Sunday, he Madhav said that during the five years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, Kuruba families were treated with respect and support.

However, after the coalition took charge, TDP leaders were allegedly targeting them, harassing them, and inflicting violence. He said the same people responsible for the killings were now pretending to show sympathy, which he described as an insult to the community.

He mentioned the killings of Kuruba Lingamayya in Rapthadu, Bandaru Veeranna in Alur, and Murali in Kanaganapalli, stating that all three deaths were caused by TDP leaders.