KV students visit ELS for technical study tour

Visakhapatnam: Sixty students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Waltair, participated in a technical study tour at the Electric Loco Shed (ELS) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Organised by the personnel branch of Waltair Division under the supervision of senior divisional electrical engineer (TRS), B. Shanmukha Rao, the initiative was guided by Divisional Railway Manager, Lalit Bohra offering an immersive experience into the advanced railway operations managed at ELS.

To enhance the learning experience, the students were divided into six groups, each exploring various sections of the Electric Loco Shed. Senior section engineers and technical staff engaged students with practical demonstrations and hands-on exposure, encouraging active participation and understanding of technical aspects of railway functioning.

Throughout the tour, students interacted with guides, posing insightful questions and gaining clarity on crucial railway technologies and practices. Shanmukha Rao highlighted the diverse activities of the shed, emphasising its role in ensuring on-time train operations and its achievements in railway maintenance and safety systems.

At the end of the tour, students and accompanying faculty expressed gratitude to the ELS team for their comprehensive guidance and patient explanations. The principal and teachers, who accompanied the group, commended the commitment shown by the shed officials in fostering technical curiosity among young learners.