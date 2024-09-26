lambasts YSRCP for spreading false campaign on VSP

Visakhapatnam : The YSRCP is resorting to false campaigning about privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Minister for IT, Electronics and HRD Nara Lokesh expressed concern.

Talking on the sidelines of the CII infrastructure meet held in the city on Wednesday, the Minister made it clear that the Centre is not taking any step towards the strategic sale of the VSP. “On the other hand, the State government succeeded in granting Rs 500 crore for the VSP. During its tenure the YSRCP did not make any attempt to infuse any funds. But it is keen on propagating the false campaign,” Lokesh pointed out.

Reiterating that the TDP’s stance on the VSP remained the same when it was essaying the role of the Opposition and even after coming to power, Lokesh emphasised that efforts are made towards saving the plant from getting privatised.

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao made it clear that the alliance government would not allow the plant to get sold and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also assured that the VSP will be continued as a PSU. “What more assurance would people need,” wondered Lokesh.