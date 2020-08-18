Land-grabbing issue will be probed in transparent manner: Visakhapatnam CP Manish Kumar Sinha

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is a peaceful city and priority will be accorded to maintain the same atmosphere in the city, said Manish Kumar Sinha, who assumed charge as Visakhapatnam city Police Commissioner (CP) on Monday.



The 2000-batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre, Sinha had served as the Intelligence chief of Andhra Pradesh earlier.

On Monday, he took charge as CP from the outgoing Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena who has been directed to report to the police headquarters for further posting.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Kumar Sinha said a study will be carried out to consider concrete measures for effective policing.

Sinha said the alleged land grabbing issue in the city would be investigated in a fair and transparent manner. He expressed concern over the LG Polymers' styrene monomer mishap.

Further, the new Commissioner of Police said focus will be laid on the infrastructure development and ensuring adequate manpower in the department. He added that effective policing will be accorded top priority.

Former CP Meena said it was a pleasure to work in Visakhapatnam for a year. Along with him, DCP Zone – I Aishwarya Rastogi, among others, congratulated Sinha on taking charge as the CP.