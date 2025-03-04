Leopard Sightings Cause Alarm on Alipiri Steps

A leopard roaming along the Alipiri Steps in Tirumala has raised concerns among local shopkeepers and devotees alike. CCTV footage recorded at 1 am on Tuesday captured the leopard hunting a cat on the walkway near Galigopuram before taking it into a nearby forest area. The footage left shopkeepers astonished, prompting them to alert officials from the forest department and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance team.

In response, TTD vigilance officials issued a warning to devotees using the walkway. They restricted access for children under the age of 12 to the area until 2 pm and advised visitors to travel in groups thereafter. The presence of the leopard has instilled a sense of panic among devotees and the local community.

This incident follows a similar occurrence two weeks prior when another leopard was spotted near Muggu Bavi on the Alipiri walking path. Forest department personnel were notified, and the leopard quickly retreated into the woods after being disturbed.

TTD forest department officials have assured that security measures are in place to ensure the safety of devotees in light of the leopard's recent appearance.