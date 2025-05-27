  • Menu
Leopard spotted on first ghat road

A leopard was seen moving on the Tirumala first ghat road near Vinayaka swamy temple, just a kilometer from Alipiri on Monday evening.

Tirumala: A leopard was seen moving on the Tirumala first ghat road near Vinayaka swamy temple, just a kilometer from Alipiri on Monday evening.

A motorist who spotted the leopard alerted the TTD vigilance official at Alipiri.

It may be noted that the leopards were often seen on both up and down ghat roads and it was spotted near the footpath yesterday.

