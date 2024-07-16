Leprosy case detection survey from July 18

Live
Rajamahendravaram: Collector P Prasanthi urged everyone to work hard to make East Godavari a leprosy-free district.
She took part in a meeting held as part of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme at Collectorate on Monday. A house-to-house survey will be conducted as part of leprosy case detection campaign from July 18 to August 2 in the district.
Collector, medical officers, and district officials unveiled the National Leprosy Eradication Programme poster.
Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the immunity of people has decreased, and due to this some viruses are likely to have an effect.
Even if there are any doubts about leprosy, they should immediately consult a doctor and get medical treatment at the first stage to help cure the disease. No one should ignore leprosy. The district and mandal-level authorities should take measures to make people fully aware of the eradication of leprosy.
District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Venkateswara Rao said that doctors in all primary health centres and urban health centres have been asked to conduct a successful survey of suspected cases for leprosy control.
Addl DM&HO Dr N Vasundhara said that 1,308 teams of Asha workers will participate in the house-to-house survey on leprosy.
In-charge Joint Collector K Dinesh Kumar, DRO G Narsimhulu, and medical staff were present.