LIC zonal carom, chess trials end

Rajamahendravaram: The South Central Zonal Carrom and Chess Selection Trials for the year 2025–26, organised by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), concluded successfully at Surya Gardens Function Hall here on Thursday. The two-day event was hosted by the LIC Rajahmundry Division and witnessed the participation of 82 players from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

The trials were aimed at selecting players to represent the South Central Zone at the upcoming All India LIC Games. The event showcased high levels of sporting skill and competitive spirit across both Carrom and Chess disciplines. Satyanarayana Sahu, Senior Divisional Manager (SDM) of LIC Rajahmundry Division, attended the valedictory ceremony as the chief guest. M Purnachandra Rao, Manager (Personnel & Industrial Relations), presided over the function. Former world champion S Appoorwa and former national champion P Nirmala were present as special guests. Suresh Jayaraman and DVSY Sharma from the South Central Zonal Office attended the event as official observers.

The matches were conducted under the supervision of Shaik Abdul Jaleel, an International Carrom Referee, and GV Kumar, an International Chess Arbiter. In the Carrom Men’s final, DN Shivadas from Bangalore emerged as the champion, defeating B Ajay Kumar. In the Women’s final, S Appoorwa from Hyderabad clinched the title by beating P Nirmala (Hyderabad).

The event concluded with the finalisation of Men’s and Women’s teams in both Carrom and Chess, who will now represent the South Central Zone in the forthcoming All India LIC Games.

The success of the trials wasmade possible through the enthusiastic support and dedicated efforts of the officers and staff of the LIC Rajahmundry Division.