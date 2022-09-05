Link Aadhaar with voter ID to prevent bogus voting: TDP

Kurnool: TDP Kurnool city secretary Chandrakala Bai has called upon the people to link Aadhaar card with voter identity card without fail. After linking her Aadhar card with voter ID card on Sunday, Chandrakala Bai said there were myths that linking Aadhar card with voter ID would lead to mislead of personal information.

She removed misconceptions of linking Aadhaar with voter Id would help in misuse or violation of votes during elections. She added most bogus voters would be filtered and there was a high chance of transparency in voting. In the recent times, during elections, several votes of people, who were not present or died, were also enrolled and voted. If the Aadhar card was linked with voter Id, then there would be no chance of misusing one's personal vote.

She appealed to people to come forward to link the voter card with Aadhar. They can also make corrections of their home address, age and other information, she pointed out. Those people who crossed 18 years of age can link the voter ID with Aadhar. Chandrakala further said that she along with the party cadres would educate people about the use of linking the voter Id with Aadhar. Women BC cell president Asha Latha Bai said the government has set up centers for linking the Aadhar card with voter ID.