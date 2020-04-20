Lockdown: Cows left hungry at gosalas in East Godavari district

Kakinada: Many of the organisers of Gosalas in East Godavari district are not able to feed the cows, bullocks and calves due to lockdown. According to organizers, the workers who cut the green grass and feed the cattle are shying away from duties due to Caronavirus scare. The cattle are starved for want of grass and fodder.

Caronavirus has its impact on cattle at Gosala situated in Kambalpet, Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Rajamahendravaram. Owing to this dreaded virus even the thin attendance of devotees has vanished. Consequently, there is little financial support to the Gosala.

N K V Rao, a retired principal told 'The Hans India' on Sunday that every Hindu religious preacher extols the virtue of Gosala and exhorts devotees to render help to the gosalas abundantly. But in reality, these donations are given only to opulent temples as well as reputed mutts.

Their Gosalas situated in their areas are left uncared and paid scant attention. He said that many great seers and Pravachanakarthas visited this Gosala and paid only lip sympathy with no assurance of funding them. The donors are not coming forward to help the cows in the Gosala due to lack of publicity and its location in the thickly populated Dalit area, he added.

The impact of caronavirus is clearly visible on the maintenance of Gosala. Owing to lack of transport, fodder is also not being supplied every day. In-charge priest of the temple Ramakrishna expressed anguish that in the wake of lockdown nobody is turning up and extending any kind of help to the Gosala.

The Gosala also requires mosquito curtains and repairs for their comfortable stay. The Endowments department is lavishly spending on Annadanam and others, but not on the maintenance of the Gosala.