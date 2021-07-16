Lok Sabha secretariat issues notice to Raghurama Krishnam Raju over YSRCP's complaint

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued notices on the YSRCP's complaint seeking disqualification of MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju. The notice states that the disqualification petition must be answered within 15 days. The YSR Congress-Parliamentary Party had complained with the Speaker a year ago with evidence that he should be disqualified for engaging in anti-party activities.



YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Lok Sabha leader PV Mithun Reddy and party chief whip Margani Bharat have repeatedly complained to the Speaker that he was elected as an MP from Narsapuram on the YSRCP ticket and was involved in anti-party activities and therefore should be suspended from Parliament. Evidence for this has been submitted in the past.

In view of this, they have recently appealed once again to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to immediately disqualify Raghurama Krishnam Raju for violating the Anti-Party Defection Act as per Schedule 10 of the Constitution.

It is known that there is a war of words between Raghurama Krishnam Raju and YSRCP for the last year. Meanwhile, the MP was arrested in a sedition case and got bail. However, the YSRCP is adamant on disqualifying Raghurama Krishnam Raju.