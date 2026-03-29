Lokesh asks Jagan to clarify stand on Amaravati

Amaravati: Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanding that he clearly whether he supports or opposes Amaravati as the capital of the State.

Speaking during a special Assembly session convened to pass a resolution on Amaravati, Lokesh questioned Jagan’s absence, asking why he was in Bengaluru while such a crucial discussion affecting five crore people of Andhra Pradesh was underway. He stressed that the issue was not personal but related to the future of the entire state.

In an emotional speech, Lokesh paid tributes to Amaravati farmers, stating that their sacrifices laid the foundation for the capital. He recalled that nearly 35,000 acres of land was voluntarily pooled by farmers within 58 days, calling Amaravati “not just land, but an emotion”. He accused Jagan of betraying these farmers after initially supporting Amaravati, alleging that he came to power by promising continuity but later introduced the controversial three-capital proposal.

Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s challenges post-bifurcation, referencing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and the lack of a defined capital at the time.

He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for envisioning Amaravati as a world-class capital with global standards and sustainable infrastructure.

Accusing the previous regime of halting development, Lokesh said the state had lost valuable time and investment opportunities. He claimed that industries and investors now seek assurances about political stability before entering Andhra Pradesh.

Demanding accountability, Lokesh urged Jagan to apologise to Amaravati farmers and the people of the state for his “misleading promises.” He reaffirmed the NDA government’s commitment to a single capital and decentralised development, asserting that Amaravati would remain the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh.