Lokesh asks Jagan to focus on oxygen, not political victimisation

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday said that eight patients would not have died at the Hindupur hospital if the YSRCP government focused on oxygen supply instead of targeting its political opponents.

Lokesh expressed concern over the death of eight persons at Hindupur due to lack of timely supply of oxygen for which the Chief Minister owed an explanation to the people of the entire State. The official machinery was not being used to extend Covid treatment but to file false cases and make false arrests of the Opposition leaders, he said.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC said that if the ruling party used the official machinery to tackle infections, at least six persons would not have lost their lives at Kurnool hospital. The attention of the Jagan Reddy regime was totally diverted to political victimisation and vendetta but not people's safety and security. Another 10 persons' lives would have been saved at Anantapur hospital if the government gave proper focus.

Lokesh deplored that the Ministers in the State were only interested in 'non-stop power politics' without trying to use their authority for mitigating the suffering of the common people. They were turning totally indifferent at a time when the deadly second wave of coronavirus was threatening to wreak havoc all over. Lack of oxygen supply and hospital beds had claimed tens of lives at different places in the State. Yet, the YSRCP leaders were not responding.

Decrying the government's negligence, Lokesh said if better facilities were created at hospitals in North Andhra, so many Covid patients would not have died due to lack of oxygen at Vizianagaram. The YSRCP came to power by making all sorts of promises but now it got itself busy only with taking revenge against the TDP leaders. Attempts were still being made to once again arrest TDP State president K Atchannaidu by filing some false case or other.

Lokesh demanded proper investigation into the Hindupur incident and stringent action against those responsible for the tragic loss of people's lives. The government should come to the rescue of the bereaved families. If the Chief Minister continued to play dangerous games with the lives of people, then even the God in whom he believed would not be able to save him eventually.