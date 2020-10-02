Lokesh decries suspicious death of another Dalit Ajay

Amaravati: TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh accused the YSRCP Government of trying to cover up the suspicious death of a Dalit youth Ajay while in the excise police custody in Vijayawada, in a statement on Friday.

Lokesh said that the efforts were on to give ill health as the cause behind the death of Ajay. Wasn't the Government bringing pressure and threatening to make the parents and family members not to raise suspicions, he asked.

Lokesh accused that the Dalit youth was called in the name of investigation and was badly beaten that led to his eventual death. The death happened while Ajay was in the custody of the special enforcement bureau, he alleged.