Lokesh deserves applause for mega DSC: Nettem

Vijayawada: TDP NTR district president, former Minister and Krishna District Cooperative Central (KDCC) Bank chairman Nettem Sriraghuram hailed the recently concluded Mega DSC recruitment as a ‘transparent and historic achievement’ of the coalition government, under the leadership of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Addressing a press conference at district party office here on Friday, Sriraghuram said the DSC process was completed within 150 days of notification, with appointment orders already issued — ‘a landmark in educational history’. He highlighted that the recruitment drive granted age relaxations to SC, ST, BC, EWS, and differently-abled candidates, ensuring social justice and inclusivity. Despite 24 legal cases filed to stall the process, Lokesh ‘stood firm and ensured successful completion — a true testament to his resilience’.

Comparing past records, Sriraghuram noted that during Chandrababu Naidu’s 15 years as Chief Minister, 1.96 lakh teacher posts were filled and teacher transfers were made merit- and counselling-based — reforms still in effect today. In contrast, he alleged that during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, despite promises of 2.3 lakh jobs, no DSC was conducted, and the education system was ‘systematically destroyed’, leading to 10 lakh student dropouts and incomplete ‘Nadu-Nedu’ projects.

TDP State secretary Ganne Prasad (Anna) added that teacher recruitments have only happened under Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh, stressing that Lokesh’s mission to transform education ‘deserves recognition and applause from all’.

Kotteti Hanumantharao, SM Paizan, Parisapogu Rajesh, Pamarthi Kishore Babu, Solanki Raju Jain, Battula Durgarao, and Gollapudi Nageshwar Rao also present.