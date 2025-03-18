Lokesh flays YSRCP members for skipping debates on crucial issues in Council

Vijayawada: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh alleged that during the previous government, the then YSRCP MLAs harassed TDP leaders by foisting cases and now the party leaders were evading discussion on the issue in Legislative Council by staging walkouts.

Speaking in the Legislative council on Monday, the Minister said that as per BAC agenda, when Council Chairman allowed discussion on corruption and scams during 2019-24, the YSRCP MLCs boycotted the Council by staging a walk-out without giving chance for TDP members to give reply.

He said the NDA government was ready for discussion in the Council on the issue. He appealed to the chairman that he can use his powers and bring the YSRCP members into the council utilising the services of marshals.

Lokesh said the previous YSRCP government foisted a case on Chandrababu Naidu first stating that he was in-volved in a Rs 3,000 crore skill development scam, later brought it down to Rs 300 crore scam and Subsequently Rs 27 cr scam and jailed him for 53 days.

Likewise, party leaders K Atchannaidu, Dhulipalla Naren-dra, Kollu Ravindra and P Narayana were also harassed. He found fault with the YSRCP members for making base-less allegations against the TDP government and later ab-staining from the House when the Ministers were giving their replies to discussions.

Lokesh pointed out that the previous YSRCP government foisted 23 false cases against him including SC,ST atrocity case and attempt to murder case. He appealed to the Council Chairman to give orders to bring the YSRCP members back to the Council for discussion.