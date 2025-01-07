Lokesh hints at big changes in curricula

Bhimavaram (West Godavari): Minister for IT and Education Nara Lokesh on Monday said the Opposi-tion YSRCP was daydreaming about crossfire, misfire or divorce between the alliance partners of the ruling dispensation. Stating that nothing of that sort would happen, he said the double engine sarkar was moving fast and would fulfill all the promises it had made, including providing jobs for the youth in the state.

Speaking at Undi, the constituency represented by Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishanam Raju, after participating in the inauguration of the statue of Ratan Tata, Lokesh said his government draws inspiration from Ratan Tata.

Stating that Tata's commitment was "Country First”, Lokesh said taking him as a role model and to pay due homage to the great son of India, the state government has decided to set up Ratan Tata "Innovation Hub" to provide advanced networking opportunities for youth. He said the state government wants to design curricula which will pro-mote ethics and moral values among the youth.

He said the government wants to keep the children away from politics till they complete their education. That is why the government had appointed Chaganti Ko-teswara Rao as advisor to design content to teach moral values in the in-stitutions.

The IT and Education minister said in order to provide quality education, the department had taken up the programme to distribute “Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Student Kits” worth Rs 944 crore to stu-dents from Classes 1 to 12. He also reiterated that soon Mega DSC re-cruitment for 16,347 teaching posts would be held.

The government will also include a lesson on promoting gender equality, he added.

He later participated in several developmental initiatives in the constituency.

He inaugurated a modernised Zilla Parishad High School building, badminton and tennis courts, and a Rs 18 lakh concrete road. He lauded the efforts of the Deputy Speaker in developing the constituency with his own money.

He said the Deputy Speaker had spent Rs 60 lakh to renovate the Zilla Parishad High School and complete repairs to 31 schools in the constitu-ency, along with setting up playgrounds and improving facilities in police stations.