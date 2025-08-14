Lokesh keen to restore past glory to handlooms: Brahmani

Guntur: Nara Brahmani, wife of Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh, toured Mangalagiri constituency on Wednesday. On the occasion, she inspected several development works taken up in the constituency. She first visited Golivari Street in Mangalagiri town, where she, along with Darsi constituency TDP in-charge Gottipati Lakshmi, formally inaugurated the newly established Lakshmi Sarees & Dress Materials showroom set up under the leadership of Damerla Venu. She participated in the puja ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Lokesh is determined to restore the past glory of the handloom sector. Several development and welfare programmes have been undertaken in Mangalagiri such as underground drainage, the Gold Hub, the development of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, and parks. She visited the free tailoring training centre being run with the support of the BC Finance Corporation and EWS at Kaza. She interacted with the women undergoing training, enquired about the teaching methods, and appreciated the garments they stitched on the machines.

Later, she visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Park, developed by Minister Lokesh at a cost of Rs 1.06 crore on 0.35 acres in SLN Colony, Mangalagiri.

She inspected the RO mineral water plant set up with the support of Divis Laboratories near the lower sanctum of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Mangalagiri.