Lokesh participates in Rathotsavam

Highlights
Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh participated in the Rathotsavam conducted by Ganga Bramaramba Sametha Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam at Mangalagiri on Thursday.
Guntur : Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh participated in the Rathotsavam conducted by Ganga Bramaramba Sametha Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam at Mangalagiri on Thursday.
He pulled the rope of the chariot. As soon as he entered the temple premises, the temple authorities welcomed him. Later, cultural programmes were conducted. He participated in the Visweswara Swamy Devasthanam Brahmotsavams at Krishnayapalem of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency. Earlier, he performed pujas to Visweswara Swamy. Vedic priests blessed him with Vedic hymns. They offered Theertham and Prasadam to him.
