Lokesh pats teacher for green initiative

Vijayawada: A woman teacher working at the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Venkatapuram, popularly known as Mangalapuram, a hamlet of Pathapadu Gram Panchayat under Vijayawada Rural Mandal, Gannavaram Assembly Constituency in NTR district, has become an inspiration for her commitment to greenery, self-sustainability, and student welfare. Her exceptional efforts have drawn the attention of Minister for Human Resources and IT, Nara Lokesh, who appreciated her work on his official ‘X’ account on Tuesday. Headmistress Manoja Namburi, who has been working at the Venkatapuram (Mangalapuram) school for the past four years, has developed a thriving kitchen garden on the campus, cultivating a variety of vegetables and fruits. These are not only used in the school’s mid-day meal programme but also shared with the students, encouraging them to eat healthy, locally grown produce. Her dedication to environmental awareness and sustainable food practices at the primary school level has earned her wide appreciation from both education officials and the community.

Her inspiring story was published in the November issue of Mana Badi, a monthly publication of the School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha. Minister Lokesh, who regularly reads the magazine, came across her feature and shared his admiration online.

He stated that “Congratulations to Manoja Namburi, a teacher at Vijayawada Rural Venkatapuram Mandal Parishad Primary School, for transforming her school into a haven of nature and making her dream of greenery a reality. Manoja deserves appreciation for cultivating gardening habits among her students and making use of government funds for kitchen gardens to provide fresh vegetables and fruits in mid-day meals.” When Manoja was transferred from the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Gudavalli to Venkatapuram, the school was on the verge of closure due to a lack of student enrolment. Undeterred, she personally took the initiative to campaign in nearby hamlets such as Mangalapuram, Seetharamapuram, and Apparaopeta, convincing parents to enrol their children in the local school. She even spent her own money on awareness activities. Thanks to her tireless efforts, the school’s enrollment rose to 27 students, saving it from closure.

Since beginning her career as a government teacher in 1997 at Ravikamatham in Visakhapatnam district, Manoja has worked at several schools, including MPP School Kothapeta in Agiripalli Mandal and MPP Upper Primary School Gudavalli. Wherever she has served, she has promoted kitchen gardening as part of learning.

In an interview with ‘The Hans India’, Manoja expressed her happiness about Minister Lokesh’s recognition. She emphasised her belief that “schools should nurture both young minds and green spaces.” Manoja encouraged parents to send their children to government schools rather than private or corporate institutions. She highlighted that qualified teachers are teaching in government schools and that the state government prioritises healthy food through its mid-day meal programme.