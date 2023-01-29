Lokesh promises community halls, temples for BC communities

Tirupati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh continued his padayatra for the second day on Saturday in Kuppam constituency. After staying overnight at a transit camp near PES Medical College, he resumed the yatra on Saturday morning. On the way he interacted with the people and enquired about their problems. He held a meeting with the people of backward communities who brought to his notice their woes in the present government.

Reacting to their pleas, Lokesh said that CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has reduced the reservations for BCs through which 16,500 people from BC communities could not get various posts. He ignored his earlier promise of including Valmiki and Boyas in STs. While there are more than 140 castes in BCs only four of them were getting meagre support. Under this government, 26 BCs were murdered, Lokesh alleged.

Referring to the corporations based on the sub castes, he asked whether even a single loan or subsidy was given to anyone. He assured that after coming back to power TDP will distribute instruments to various workers under the Aadarana scheme and finances based on the population ratio. Community halls, kalyana mandapams and temples will be built for Vannekula Kshatriaya community. Lokesh made it clear that he would not give fake promises and will fulfil all assurances.

Later, he met tomato farmers at the market who told him that they were not getting support price for the crop. The helpless situation was causing them to throw away the tomato crop on roads. The government was not implementing the drip irrigation scheme.

Speaking to them, Lokesh commented that the agriculture minister has been moving around CBI and ignored the farmers. Jagan assured to establish ketchup factories and farmers can get income in Lakhs of rupees. Where are they, he asked. He assured them that he will take responsibility for providing support price to tomato farmers soon after coming to power.