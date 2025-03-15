Lokesh pulls chariot of Lakshminarasimha Swamy

Vijayawada : Minister for HR and IT Nara Lokesh participated in Mangalagiri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Rathotsavam at Mangalagiri on Friday and pulled the chariot along with other devotees. It may be noted that Lokesh and his wife Brahmani participated in Lakshminarasimha Swamy Kalyonotsavam on Thursday night and presented Pattu Vastram to the presiding deity. The temple authorities and pundits welcomed the couple amidst chanting of Vedic mantras.

Later, inaugurating Bhagavan Mahaveer Gosala at Yerrubalem village long with Union minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Lokesh praised the services of Jains in protecting the cows. He said number of development works have been taken up in Mangalagiri constituency.

He assured to distribute house sites to 5,000 people after Ugadi festival. He said that gems and jewellery park will be set up in Mangalagiri for the benefit of goldsmiths. Skill improvement programmes will be organised for them.

Lokesh said that the increasing traffic problem in Mangalagiri will be solved in eight months by developing bypass roads. He made it clear that there will be no vindictive politics and the NDA government has been concentrating only on development in a transparent manner.

Union minister Chandrasekhar said that compensation will be paid to turmeric farmers who suffered losses due to fire mishap in cold storages before elections. He promised to develop AIIMS at Mangalagiri.