Lokesh receives warm welcome in Nellore

Nellore: Information Technology and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh received rousing welcome from the party cadres here as he arrived on a one-day tour to Nellore district on Sunday.

This is the maiden visit of Lokesh to the district after he assumed charge as the Minister in June last year.

He came to attend the marriage reception of Satwika and Muppavarapu Vishnu, grandson of former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu at Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam on Sunday.

On the occasion, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, State Wakf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, party rural in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, Vemireddy Pattabhirami Reddy and other leaders welcomed Nara Lokesh at Swarna Bharat Trust.

Earlier, Lokesh met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the guest house located on the premises of Swarna Bharat Trust.