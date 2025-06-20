Lokesh seeks Centre’s help to make Amaravati sports hub

New Delhi: Education, IT, and electronics minister Nara Lokesh requested Union minister for youth affairs and sports, labour and employment Mansukh Mandaviya to provide support for the construction of an international-standard Sports City in Amaravati. Lokesh met Mansukh in New Delhi on Thursday.

During the meeting, Lokesh stated that the capital construction works in Amaravati are progressing rapidly and sought cooperation for the Sports City project. He emphasised that the Andhra Pradesh government prioritises sports development.

The primary objective of the Sports City is to provide world-class training and facilities, and to support athletes in various sports disciplines on national and international platforms. Lokesh urged the Union minister to help transform Andhra Pradesh into a sports hub. He also requested support for sports development from the school and village level across the state.

Lokesh further requested the establishment of Centres of Excellence under the Union sports ministry including for athletics, archery, and weightlifting at Nagarjuna University near Guntur, for Hockey and Shooting at the Kakinada district Sports Authority grounds.

He also urged for the swift approval of the 39 projects under the Khelo India scheme, submitted by the AP government with a proposed cost of Rs 341.57 crore, for the development of sports infrastructure. Lokesh also requested the establishment of a Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre in Tirupati and an Athletics and Wrestling State Level Centre in Tirupati as part of Khelo India. He further asked for the setup of district-level Khelo India Centers in all 26 districts of the state.

Additionally, Lokesh appealed for the issuance of Railway Sports Concession Passes to encourage sportspersons nationwide and sought cooperation for the development of ESI Hospitals in AP.

In response, Union minister Mandaviya assured full cooperation in making AP a sports hub and promised to further expand the services of ESI Hospitals. Later, Lokesh presented Union minister with a book on his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra undertaken before elections.

Earlier, Lokesh met UK former Prime Minister Tony Blair. It may be noted that Tony Blair institute of Global Change (TBI) signed an MoU with AP on introducing reforms in education sector and using AI tools in education sector.

When Lokesh invited Blair to act as advisor for Global Institute for Good Governance advisory board, he said his TBI will partner with AP government during education ministers meet in Visakhkapatnam in August.

•Urges Union sports minister Mandaviya to support construction of Sports City

•Wants setting up of Centres of Excellence under the Union sports ministry, including for athletics, archery, and weightlifting at Nagarjuna University, for Hockey and Shooting at the Kakinada Sports Authority grounds