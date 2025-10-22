Lokesh seeks WSU partnership in agritech

Sydney (Australia): Minister for education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh visited Western Sydney University (WSU) as part of his Australia tour and held detailed discussions with agritech researchers to explore collaboration in modern and sustainable agriculture.

During the meeting, Lokesh urged WSU to partner with Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University to share expertise in climate-resilient crops and precision farming for modernising agriculture in Andhra Pradesh.

He proposed joint training programmes to equip farmers and agri-professionals with smart farming techniques and agritech innovations, as well as cooperative projects on sustainable water management and soil health with universities in the State.

The minister invited WSU to support the establishment of AI-driven agriculture innovation hubs in Andhra Pradesh, focusing on smart irrigation systems and data-based farming solutions.

WSU officials briefed the minister on the university’s profile, noting that it was established in 1989 in Greater Western Sydney and has evolved into a globally reputed institution for innovation and community engagement.

With 49,000 students from over 70 countries and more than 3,000 staff members, WSU is one of Australia’s largest and most diverse universities.

They further explained that the university’s Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment leads research on soil health, water efficiency, and sustainable farming systems. Using AI, IoT, and data analytics, the Institute is developing innovative models to increase crop yields and reduce waste, while collaborating with industry and government to create smart irrigation systems and automated farming tools.